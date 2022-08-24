Man suspected of burglaries, catalytic converter thefts in four towns arrested by Manchester police

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A 22-year-old man was arrested for a string of catalytic converter and car burglaries in Manchester that go back as far as March.

Tajay Hunter of Hartford had four warrants out for his arrest when Manchester police took him into custody on Tuesday.

Police said Hunter’s arrest was the culmination of efforts by the Greater Hartford Auto Theft Task Force and Manchester officer Jonathan Sargolini.

They said personal property, including firearms, was taken out of vehicles between March 2022 and July 2022. Hunter smashed windows to get into them.

Police also said that Hunter was responsible for the thefts of multiple catalytic converters during that time frame.

His charges include larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, burglary, and theft of a firearm.

Hunter was held on a $500,000 bond and was given a court date of Wednesday.

Police said he had four other outstanding warrants for his arrest for crimes committed in East Hartford, Glastonbury and Rocky Hill.

