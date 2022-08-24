Great Day CT
Naugatuck teen killed in afternoon crash on Route 8 in Waterbury

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Naugatuck was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Rian Andrade, 18, was traveling on Route 8 north just south of exit 30 when he veered into the left lane, drove through the grass median, and collided with a metal beam guardrail in the left shoulder.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m.

Andrade was brought to Waterbury Hospital by ambulance. He later died there.

The highway was closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated.

A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-267-2200.

