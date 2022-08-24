New communication platform helps educators connect with East Hartford parents

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As students begin a new school year, educators will have a new tool to better communicate with parents and guardians.

All you need is a phone or computer - East Hartford parents have all been automatically enrolled in a new district wide communication platform - so if something happens in a classroom you’ll know within minutes, maybe even second.

East Hartford school district communication specialist Laura Roberts says the new messaging platform will help educators reach district families with speed and precision.

“We know that parents have a phone in their pocket and this way they can have all of this information almost in a news feed like social media,” Roberts said.

“The danger of communication is the illusion that its been done - ‘oh I told them oh I let them know’ but if no one knows what’s going on you haven’t communicated,” Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said.

Quesnel says the new platform Parent Square will solve that problem by allowing educators to email, call, text, and send app alerts to district families in more than fifty languages he says parents have never been more connected.

“It’s this really interactive way for our parents teachers and administrators in our district to communicate with families and allow families to communicate back and really organize all the information that’s so complicated for families,” he said.

