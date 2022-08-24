Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day.

The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge.

The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The event was postponed on Monday due to weather and then postponed again on Tuesday. Now we finally have the perfect day for the pups to go for a swim!

The West Hartford Dog Park Coalition is asking for a minimum $15 donation and that your dogs have a valid town or city registration.

