Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford

Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford
By Connor Lewis
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day.

The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge.

The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The event was postponed on Monday due to weather and then postponed again on Tuesday. Now we finally have the perfect day for the pups to go for a swim!

The West Hartford Dog Park Coalition is asking for a minimum $15 donation and that your dogs have a valid town or city registration.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Proposal to revitalize Waterbury's downtown
Waterbury project plans to makeover West Main Street corridor
East Hartford Public Schools bridging the gap between families and staff
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: East Hartford Public Schools bridging the gap between families and school staff
New Haven celebrates Ukraine's independence
City of New Haven celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day
Paralyzed kitten looking for forever home
Bright Spot: Paralyzed kitten looking for forever home