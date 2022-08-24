Great Day CT
Rob Hoteling wins Independent Party’s nomination for governor

Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for governor
By Susan Raff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The race for governor is heating up.

Rob Hoteling got the Independent Party’s nomination.

Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski wanted that party’s endorsement and plans to challenge the results.

The Independent party had their caucus Tuesday night, which is really their primary.

Hoteling is the party’s candidate and won, but it was a tie breaker. Stefanowski wants another recount.

Hoteling was declared the winner, but it was a close one. He got 79 votes and so did Stefanowski.

They ended up having four recounts, but it still came out a tie.

The Independent party chair cast the final vote, which was to support the independent candidate Hoteling.

Stefanowski and his campaign were not happy. There was lots of shouting, and they are claiming the chairman’s vote was a violation.

“The bylaws seem to indicate depending on how you view them that the chairman can have a tie breaker or not. I am not a lawyer and I can’t speak to that. But my understanding is that is the case and that’s what happened last night,” said Hoteling.

Stefanowski was seeking the independent nomination so he could be on the ballot twice.

Governor Lamont has been endorsed by Democrats and the Working Families Party.

