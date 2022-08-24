Sewer project in Old Lyme aims to reduce pollution in Long Island Sound

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - For more than 80 years the beaches in Old Lyme have been a popular summer getaway, but what is happening underground is horrific.

The Long Island Sound is being polluted with sewage and it is coming from the houses in Old Lyme beach communities.

There is a new sewer system project ready to go but money is now a major issue.

Captain Jack Fairburn has been on Long Island Sound for more than 30 years.

The last six years he has been chartering his boat off of Old Lyme.

“I get to meet some very interesting people,” said Captain Fairburn.

Some of those interesting people are noticing the water has changed.

“We have not solved the problem,” said Doug Whalen, Chairman of Old Lyme’s Beach Club Association.

The problem is the sound is polluted and it is coming from the 900 families who live here.

“They’re polluting the sound because of our septic systems and cesspools that are in the homes,” said Doug. “We’re getting high bacteria counts.”

The ones causing the pollution are trying to fix the bacteria-infested problem.

“It costs a lot of money and the residents are willing to pay,” said Doug.

The plan is to build a sewer system that will move the sewage from the beaches to New London, which has a processing plant.

It will be treated and cleaned there and then put into the Thames River.

The project costs millions.

Some of it is paid for with a grant but the majority of it will come from the home owners.

Before the pandemic this project was set to cost each household a little more than $30,000 over a 20 year period, or about $1,800 a year.

With inflation and rising supply chain issues, it is now set to cost residents more than $50,000 for 20 years, or $2,500 a year.

Some residents do not want to pay it now.

Senators Blumenthal and Murphy asked the Senate Appropriations Committee for more than 11 million dollars in federal money to help these residents with costs.

Official word on the money is expected next month, but Senator Blumenthal’s office tells us it is unlikely to be approved.

“I endorsed this project for federal funding because it is important to the Old Lyme Community and would help reduce pollution in Long Island Sound. Ultimately, the Senate Appropriations Committee had to make difficult decisions within its budgetary limits and the project was not selected this year,” said Blumenthal.

‘I don’t think we can do it if that’s the case,” said Rich Prendergrast, Water Pollution Control Authority.

Town officials are pursuing other grants too.

If there is no extra financial help, residents will vote to pay the new price.

