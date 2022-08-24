State leaders, health experts come together to combat overdose deaths

Conn. (WFSB) - Drug overdoses are in the rice in Connecticut.

State leaders and health experts came together today to address the problem and discuss how to take greater action against the epidemic.

In 2021, 93 percent of overdose deaths in Connecticut involved an opioid, 86 percent of those involved fentanyl.

Senator Blumenthal says they’re failing to provide the resources necessary to prevent and treat these substance abuse disorders.

“How many people must die before we’re willing to think outside the box. We lost over 100,000 lives to fatal overdose and we haven’t even come into this 4th wave of this epidemic,” says Mark Jenkins, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance.

“Because it’s an illness, not everybody gets treatment right away. Not everybody is ready for treatment right away, not everybody things they need treatment right away. We need every solution out there,” says Joy Pendola, Chief Clinical Officer at the McCall Center for Behavioral Health, and Help.

They’re calling on the federal government to take real action and provide the resources to prevent these tragic deaths.

Blumenthal says they’ll need more money to fund new and existing programs, but it starts within the federal government.

