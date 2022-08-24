State police seize drugs, weapons as part of investigation in Waterbury, Prospect

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Illegal drugs and weapons were seized during the execution of a search warrant by state police.

State police, with the help of Waterbury police, executed the warrant on Knollwood Circle in Waterbury and Cornwall Avenue in Prospect on Tuesday.

The target of the investigation was located inside the Knollwood Circle residence and taken into custody without incident.

Inside the Waterbury home, investigators said they found a 9MM Taurus G3C handgun, a .40 caliber Glock 23G4 handgun with an auto fire selector switch, a 50 round drum magazine, and various amounts of narcotics. The drugs included 1,795 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 286.4 grams of cocaine, 75 narcotic pills, 126.5 grams of crack cocaine, and 54 grams of marijuana. Also found were $645 in cash, drug packaging and various amounts of ammunition.

As a result of the search warrant executed at the Prospect address, investigators located a “Double Star Corp Assault Rifle” (AR-15) loaded with nine live 5.56 rounds and one magazine containing 37 live 5.56 rounds. An additional search warrant was obtained for a vehicle at the Prospect address, where investigators found a Pioneer Arm Corp AK-47 rifle (7.62 caliber) and 198 grams of cocaine.

The suspect was charged with numerous firearms and narcotics violations. He was held on a $1.5 million court set bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.

