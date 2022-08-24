Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police.

The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived and left the Buckland Hills mall.

It also revealed that the suspect did not have a getaway car in which he could have fled.

LaPlante arrived at the mall by bus at 11:17 a.m. on Aug. 19. Police said he entered it a short time later and started to shoplift from Macy’s.

Eventually, 27-year-old Tirso Polanco, a Macy’s security guard, confronted the suspect.

According to police, that’s when things took a violent turn. They said LaPlante shot Polanco point blank in the stomach.

Shortly after, police said viewers of the surveillance video can see LaPlante flee the scene. He ran to the bus in a basketball jersey and made his escape.

Police said viewers can even see him check his cell phone before the bus pulled out.

LaPlante turned himself in to police over the weekend and has been behind bars on a $1 million bond.

He faced a judge earlier this week.

His next court date is Sept. 7.

Polanco is expected to be ok, but doctors said he has a long road to recovery.

Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.