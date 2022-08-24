Waterbury project plans to makeover West Main Street corridor

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A big makeover is planned for one of Waterbury’s main roads.

A draft of the plan for the West Main Street Corridor was recently completed and now the public is being asked to weigh in.

If you have driven along West Main Street in Waterbury, you have probably seen Tyreke Scarlett riding his bike.

“Basically every day, back and forth to the gym and my house, every day,” said Tyreke.

It is his main route and while he has ridden along it hundreds of times, he is never too careful.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of close calls because some people just drive crazy, but I mean, it gets crazy sometimes but I haven’t had accidents thankfully,” said Tyreke.

To make this stretch of West Main safer for everyone, the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments has been gathering public input for more than a year with the help of consulting firm, Fuss & O’Neill.

The corridor goes from route 8 to where it feeds into the green and downtown.

“There are a lot of things here that we can change basically in the fairly short-term,” said Josh Lecar, Director of Planning for NVCOG.

Some key things in the plan address shortening crosswalks so people don’t have to walk as far, and implementing a road diet.

This part of West Main has parts with six lanes.

The plan would remove a lane, possibly reusing it for walkers, cyclists, and creating a dedicated space for buses.

“The city fathers wanted to have West Main Street as a grand boulevard, so it’s a very wide street, but it’s not necessary for that number of lanes to actually service vehicular traffic,” said Lecar.

Lecar says there’s economic benefit too, especially looking at the recently fixed up section of East Main Street.

“It makes a tremendous difference in how the city looks and how inviting it is for local businesses that are already here and for businesses that might want to come here, for residents,” said Lecar.

Tyreke is on board for what is in the plan.

“That’d make everything a bit easier, so I’d appreciate that,” said Tyreke.

The earliest construction for this plan would start is 2024.

Public feedback on the draft will be accepted until September 23rd.

Or contact Josh Lecar directly: (203)757-0535, jlecar@nvcogct.gov.

