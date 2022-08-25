BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Security measures in place at Old Saybrook schools ahead of fall semester

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - As kids head back to school this year, it’s what they won’t see that could be the most important.

Schools are making sure security measures are in place.

The halls at Old Saybrook Middle School are spotless and the classrooms are ready for students.

“Are we done getting ready? No, but we will be ready absolutely,” said Jan Perruccio, Old Saybrook Superintendent.

It’s been a tough couple of years due to COVID, but Perruccio is looking forward to getting back to normal.

There’s also a new normal: a lot more security.

“We are very mindful of closing doors behind us and making sure things are closed up even at night,” Peruccio said.

Sandy Hook changed many things, and all the mass shootings since then have made us realize a disaster can happen anywhere.

“I don’t think we focus so much on the armed police officer but we focus on the community policing officer whose presence brings safety and security to the school environment,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

Spera was a school resource officer at this very middle school. There is strong partnership between police and the school system.

The town has armed school resource officers at each of the three schools.

There are also cameras throughout the school, and pictures from those cameras are watched at the police dispatch center.

“We have annual training in the schools active shooter training in every single school,” said Spera.

Having a plan is important, but executing it is critical. We saw what happened in Uvalde, Texas when police waited an hour before entering the school. That resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

“When I hire a new school resource officer I ask them if they’re willing to die for the students they are serving,” Spera said.

Every new officer must take a blank piece of paper and draw a detailed map of all three schools.

“It’s just common practice in schools now to have security. I am a teacher and we are spoken to a lot on safety measures,” said Margaret Johnson, a parent.

“I know each school in town has a school resource officer there all day it’s a bit of a comfort but still scary,” said Stephanie Gelinas, a parent.

Old Saybrook is a good example of how working together can make our schools safer.

