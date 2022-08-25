Back to school bash held in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school.

Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school.

A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their way of welcoming the kids back to school.

Students can meet staff at their schools, grab some food and even grab their school uniforms.

“Getting the kids back to school is hard because they have to be motivated. But if we are motivated, they are motivated. This is our big boost to get them going, just to see their colors, just to see their uniform, just for them to have that feeling. We’re getting back to normal again. We’re going to school,” said Damry Vega, who is part of Kids Fair.

Kids Fair is providing students with free uniforms because until high school, students have to wear uniforms.

New Britain is welcoming a new superintendent, Dr. Tony Gasper.

Gasper says he’s excited to welcome kids and families back especially after the challenges they’ve faced the past couple years.

