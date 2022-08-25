Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year.
If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
All of this and more will be on the menu the big event opens on September 16.
SoulFully, New England Avenue: Vegan, flame grilled burgers, grilled hot dogs, loaded fries, and milkshakes
Chick-Fil-A, Springfield Road: Chicken sandwiches, wraps, and more
Cha Feo, Young Building: Various milk teas, boba teas and thai teas
Riceballs Arancini, East Road: Beef, veggie, Big Mac, Philly, Italiano Riceballs, Arancini
Bakery on Brewer, New England Avenue: Apple, apple bacon, blueberry and pumpkin fritters
Ferrindino Maple Farm, Better Living Center: Maple cotton candy and maple cream
Sassys Sweet Potatoes, East Road: Roasted root veggies, sweet potato tacos, sweet potato bread, sweet potato pie and Southwest sweet potatoes
The Happy Dough Co., West Road: Apple fries and apple fry sundaes
Villa of Lebanon, Young Building: Baba ganoush, baklava, kofta kabobs, falafel, hummus, kataif, kunapa, meat pies, spinach pie and tabouli
BoardWok Noodles, The Front Porch (Inside Gate 5): Yakisoba noodles and rice bowls
The Place 2 Be, The Front Porch: Mini fruity pebble/berries and cream pancakes, mini nutella and coconut pancakes and milkshakes topped with waffles and pancakes
Kulfi Ice Cream Taste of Persia, Food Court: Kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream
Las Kangris Food Truck, Young Building: Yellow rice with pigeon peas, baked pork, baked chicken, green bananas “al mojo”, and seafood salad
Frankie’s Famous Italian Frozen Lemonade, Young Building: Lemon Italian ice
The Big E Bakery: Big E Cream Puffs, including a new chocolate cream puff, and Big Eclairs
The West Side Grille Cider Garden, sponsored by Downeast Cider, outside the Young Building: Downeast Craft Ciders Original Blend and Cider Donut in cans and on draft
Ann Maries Candies, West Road: One-of-a-kind, nostalgic candy store carrying over 300, hard to find, old fashioned candies, fudge and nuts
Harpoon Beer Hall, New England Avenue: Pretzels including the Oh that’s Sweet pretzel, as well as their seven triple decker grilled cheese
Amy’s Sweet Treats: Crazy milkshake
Chompers, New England Avenue: Chicken pot pie chomper
Two Weeks Notice Brewing: West Side Big Slide and Weekend Warrior
Ultimate BBQ: BBQ waffles and mac and cheese waffles
West Springfield Lions Club: Reuben hot dog and reuben hamburgrer
Storrowton Tavern Soup Shack: Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.