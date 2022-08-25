Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit