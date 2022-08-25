Great Day CT
Crews douse garbage truck fire in Wethersfield

A garbage truck fire caused traffic delays on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Aug. 25.
A garbage truck fire caused traffic delays on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Aug. 25.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a garbage truck fire in Wethersfield on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. that the truck was on fire in the area of 580 Silas Deane Hwy.

Police said that they were able to confirm when they arrived that a fire had affected the cargo area of the vehicle. It resulted in the release of the cargo onto the Silas Deane Highway.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters from the Wethersfield Fire Department.

Police warned that the area of the Silas Deane may experience traffic delays as crews work to remove the cargo from the roadway.

