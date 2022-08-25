Great Day CT
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

WalletHub released an update to its report ranking the Safest States During COVID-19.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report.

It put Connecticut at number 5.

WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus. They also said new cases have been down since the start of the new year.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. The data set included the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

The states ranked ahead of Connecticut were Vermont, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

The least safest states, per the report, were Tennessee, West Virginia, and Louisiana.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

