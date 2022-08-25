Great Day CT
Gov. to provide update on child tax rebate

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled details about the Connecticut Child Tax Rebate during a news...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled details about the Connecticut Child Tax Rebate during a news conference in late July 2022.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An update on Connecticut’s child tax rebate is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at 10:15 a.m. at the state capitol.

Lamont announced last week that the rebate checks would start going out this week.

The initiative is supposed to provide taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services said it received a total of 238,668 applications for it. The applications represented 369,863 dependents.

The rebate was created as part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law this spring.

