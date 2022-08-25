Gov. to provide update on child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An update on Connecticut’s child tax rebate is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at 10:15 a.m. at the state capitol.

Lamont announced last week that the rebate checks would start going out this week.

The initiative is supposed to provide taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services said it received a total of 238,668 applications for it. The applications represented 369,863 dependents.

The rebate was created as part of the budget bill that Lamont signed into law this spring.

