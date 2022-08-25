Great Day CT
Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spreads kindness to maintenance staff in Suffield

By Marc Robbins
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed out to Suffield, home of the Wildcats of Suffield High.

The Suffield maintenance staff has no idea what’s going on, they are all inside having a staff meeting. They don’t know lunch is coming.

These 22 men and women were described as the best maintenance crew in all of Connecticut.

They work at the four schools in the Suffield District and they have been busting it for years to make the facilities top notch, even during and immediately after the pandemic.

“They have just done a lot of extra work and they have worked really hard,” said Larry Plano, Facilities Director.

“It’s been tough summer and they have not complained and they done a great job getting the schools ready for the kids this school year,” Larry said.

“It’s a small group we all get along and it’s nice we can call any school and no matter what we need somebody will have it and help us out,” said Deb Grob, Head Custodian at McAlister Intermediate School.

It’s kept me busy all summer. I built all the cabinets and the bases for the cooking tops,” said Joe MacArdle, Building Maintainer.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

