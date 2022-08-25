Man at center of dog training facility abuse case set to face a judge

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of abusing dozens of animals at his dog training center in Naugatuck is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

David Rivera, who is also a New Canaan police officer, has a hearing set to happen in Waterbury.

Rivera has been suspended by the New Canaan Police Department and won’t work at least until his criminal case has concluded. That could take a while because he is accused of abusing dozens of animals at his Black Rock Canine Training Facility in Naugatuck.

At one point, people paid Rivera to train dogs. According to investigators, however, investigators said his callous care put the lives of those animals in danger.

Rivera is accused of shooting some animals and abusing many more.

He faces multiple counts of maliciously wounding or killing an animal.

Investigators eventually raided Black Rock Canine Training Facility in Naugatuck where the crimes allegedly took place. They said they rescued more than 30 dogs.

Many people in Connecticut and other states have been working to rehabilitate the animals.

One found a new home in Massachusetts where it will work as a comfort dog. Another will be trained as an emotional support dog for veterans. Thirteen of the pups have been recovering at the Tolland Tails Animal Shelter, an organization that funds the training and care of rescued K9s and working dogs. Two others have already been adopted by the Connecticut State Police.

Many of the dogs will eventually work in law enforcement.

Most of the rescued dogs are German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and labs.

The Department of Agriculture said it has already spent more than $100,000 rehabilitating the animals.

Whether or not Rivera returns to a police department could hinge on the outcome of the criminal case against him.

A man accused of abusing dozens of animals at his dog training center in Naugatuck is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.