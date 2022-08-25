Great Day CT
Manchester police searching for suspects after shots fired incident

Manchester police are looking for suspects after shots were fired Thursday afternoon.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Bissell Street. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects fled on foot, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

