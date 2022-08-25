New Canaan police officer accused of animal cruelty set to face a judge

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man accused of abusing dozens of animals at his dog training center in Naugatuck will appear in court.

David Rivera, who is also a New Canaan cop has a hearing scheduled in Waterbury.

Rivera has been suspended by the New Canaan Police Department and won’t work at least until his criminal case is concluded. That could take a while because he is accused of abusing dozens of animals at his business in Naugatuck.

At one point people paid David Rivera to train dogs, but according to investigators his callous care put their lives in danger. He’s accused of actually shooting some animals—and abusing many more.

Rivera now faces multiple counts of maliciously wounding or killing an animal. Investigators eventually raided Black Rock Canine Training Facility in Naugatuck where these shocking crimes allegedly took place and rescued more than 30 dogs. Many people in Connecticut and other states are working hard to rehabilitate the animals.

One found a new home in Massachusetts where they will work as a comfort dog—and yet another will be trained as an emotional support dog for veterans. 13 of the pups are now recovering at the Tolland Tails Animal Shelter —an organization that funds the training and care of rescued k-9s and working dogs.

Two others have already been adopted by the Connecticut State Police, so many of these dogs will eventually work in law enforcement—whether or not David Rivera returns to a police department could hinge on the outcome of the criminal case against him.

