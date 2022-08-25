New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools.

Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”

The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.

The teacher shortage is still hitting Waterbury Public Schools hard.

Going into this school year, they are down around a hundred teachers.

For the ones sticking around, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin says professional development opportunities has been one reason why.

“We heard very loudly and clearly, that it was about being able to develop and grow based on an interest. Not just professional development that’s prescribed for them, but rather a way they can invest in their own future and career,” said Ruffin.

The school district is showing that is a priority by announcing the new Waterbury U program.

Staff will be able to earn micro-credentials, or demonstrated and documented skills in things like class management and instruction, which can go towards a masters degree.

This will then open the door to career and salary advancement.

It is all free of charge, thanks to federal funding.

Dr. Ruffin says the goal is to not only keep and nurture staff, but also use it as a selling point for hires.

“So a paraprofessional, for instance, who wants to become a teacher, doesn’t have to quit their job. they can actually invest in their learning, they can work toward a degree, a degree program, obtain that degree program and continue to work here in Waterbury,” said Ruffin.

Waterbury state Representative Ron Napoli is a longtime high school teacher.

He also serves on the education committee in the legislature.

He hopes other school districts get similar programs so the state as a whole has a selling point to attract teachers.

“I think you’ll see, with the success of this program, more districts investing in programs, that really help teachers advance themselves in the classroom and certainly across the pay scale. This is going to be very helpful for that,” said Napoli.

For this first run of Waterbury U, the school district can cover costs for up to 800 staff.

Sign ups begin after they introduce the program to staff tomorrow.

