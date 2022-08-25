Police seeking prisoner who escaped from Hartford courthouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A prisoner escaped from a superior courthouse in Hartford on Thursday.

Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that they are helping Connecticut State Police in the search for the prisoner.

#breaking #Hartford police and CSP are looking for a prisoner that escaped. Prisoner had a court appearance in Hartford- once bail was increased he somehow got away. African American male, all black clothing, wearing an ankle monitor and is barefoot. @WFSBnews — Dylan Fearon (@DylanFearon_) August 25, 2022

No other details were released.

Hartford police and state police searched the area around Hartford Superior Court for an escaped prisoner on Aug. 25. (WFSB)

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.