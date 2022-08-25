Great Day CT
Police seeking prisoner who escaped from Hartford courthouse

Hartford police said they were helping state police find an escaped prisoner on Thursday...
Hartford police said they were helping state police find an escaped prisoner on Thursday afternoon.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A prisoner escaped from a superior courthouse in Hartford on Thursday.

Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that they are helping Connecticut State Police in the search for the prisoner.

No other details were released.

Hartford police and state police searched the area around Hartford Superior Court for an...
Hartford police and state police searched the area around Hartford Superior Court for an escaped prisoner on Aug. 25.

