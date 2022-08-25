Police seeking prisoner who escaped from Hartford courthouse
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A prisoner escaped from a superior courthouse in Hartford on Thursday.
Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that they are helping Connecticut State Police in the search for the prisoner.
No other details were released.
