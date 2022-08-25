Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

Republican candidate for governor challenges state pier project
By Susan Raff and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again.

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns.

Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent.

The state pier project is massive and will be the site for Connecticut’s first wind power generation.

It’s an expensive project, costing about $250 million when completed.

The project is also several months behind schedule.

Stefanowski said a scandal with those in charge of the project has created mistrust.

“This reflects directly on the governor of Connecticut and not treating this money like it’s ours and doing the right thing,” said Stefanowski.

The project is more than $100 million over budget.

The Connecticut Port Authority, which is overseeing the project, has said there were dramatic changes in the scope of the project. There were delays due to changes because of the ferries and the delays showed things down and inflation made things more expensive.

However, the project has created lots of jobs and a housing boom in New London.

It’s expected to deliver clean energy to Connecticut and Rhode Island and power more than 350,000 homes.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nyla Kristina Tolo was last seen by her family in Southington on Aug. 20.
SOLVED: 19-year-old woman reported missing out of Southington
Manchester police are looking for suspects after shots were fired Thursday afternoon.
Manchester police searching for suspects after shots fired incident
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
David Rivera - WFSB
Man at center of dog training facility abuse case set to face a judge