Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again.

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns.

Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent.

The state pier project is massive and will be the site for Connecticut’s first wind power generation.

It’s an expensive project, costing about $250 million when completed.

The project is also several months behind schedule.

Stefanowski said a scandal with those in charge of the project has created mistrust.

“This reflects directly on the governor of Connecticut and not treating this money like it’s ours and doing the right thing,” said Stefanowski.

The project is more than $100 million over budget.

The Connecticut Port Authority, which is overseeing the project, has said there were dramatic changes in the scope of the project. There were delays due to changes because of the ferries and the delays showed things down and inflation made things more expensive.

However, the project has created lots of jobs and a housing boom in New London.

It’s expected to deliver clean energy to Connecticut and Rhode Island and power more than 350,000 homes.

