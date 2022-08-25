Restaurant owners continue to deal with rising food costs and labor shortages

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Rising costs and staffing issues are just two of the issues local restaurants are dealing with.

Owners believing its worse now than it was back in the spring, according to a new survey by the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Restaurant owners said they are grateful for the community support and longtime customers, but the current prices they’re dealing with is not making it easy on them.

“We’re working, trying to make it through, prices are crazy, all over the place,” said George Koutroumanis, owner of Yorkside Pizza and Restaurant.

A new survey from the Connecticut Restaurant Association reports 43-percent of restaurant owners believe conditions are worse now than three months ago.

Soaring costs are a big driver.

“Mayonnaise used to be like $25, now its $55, heavy blue cheese, we use Ken’s which is a very good one, used to be in the $40s now it’s in the $80s. Olive oil used to be in $40s, now it’s in the $80s,” said Koutroumanis.

According to the survey, approximately 95-precent of restaurant sales dollars go to food, labor and operating costs.

85-percent of Connecticut operators say their restaurant is less profitable now than it was in before the pandemic.

“With the inflation and costs rising, it has been difficult to maintain profits, however we’ve been very busy,” said Ryan Trevethan. “The Milford community really, really supports us.”

Trevethan runs The Plate, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Milford.

“Four or five months ago, eggs 30 dozen was about $40, now they’re over $100 for that same case,” said Trevethan.

He says to supplement their income he has food trucks on local college campuses, and next month, he’s getting set to open The Side Plate near the University of New Haven.

While in this business there are always challenges, he’s trying to remain optimistic.

“I do all the purchasing, so I have my pulse on pricing and it does look like there is some relief in the near future,” Trevethan said.

It’s not just the costs, but also the help.

Even with the restaurant industry adding 74,000 jobs last month, here in Connecticut, nearly 60-percent of restaurant owners responded by saying they don’t have enough employees to keep up with customer demand.

