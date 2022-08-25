Small Business Spotlight: Black Cap Blades

(WFSB) – Michael Rubin has been in the culinary industry for years and took that experience to start his business, Black Cap Blades.

“I always really liked working with my hands and making stuff and knowing how thing worked, and then I had somehow realized that people still were able to make knives. It wasn’t just a factory thing, like it was possible,” said Michael.

“There’s a lot more people making custom knives now, but a lot of them are in the everyday carry and kind of wilderness and outdoor space, and I don’t do any of that,” Michael said.

Just culinary knives, things like chef’s knives, paring knives, butcher knives, even spatulas and pizza cutters.

“Usually most of my work I’ll do in stainless steel because it’s less kind of high maintenance and more people are going to use that every day, it’s what more people are used to. So with stainless steel, I’ll start with a large sheet that I’ll get from a supplier and I’ll figure out the profiles that I want to do whether it’s a chef knife, or somebody wants a paring knife or any kind of shape, and then kind of dial that in and cut it out and then it’s all down to pretty much the heat treatment from there is where it goes from being a knife shaped object to having those properties where the steel’s going to perform in a certain way,” said Michael.

He also makes hand forged knives in high carbon steel, which have a little more maintenance, like a cast iron skillet.

Most of the work he does is custom, including gifts for weddings.

“Go join my email list and I’m going to start releasing knives that aren’t custom made and aren’t accounted for so that’s going to be the first way they’re going to be able to find out about that,” Michael said.

He says, we all use knives in the kitchen so it’s important for them to perform well and be comfortable.

“I want it to be comfortable because if it’s not comfortable you can’t use it. So rounding the edges on the spine and where the hand is going to meet the blade. And then also making sure it’s a good handle, and then it really just comes down to, does it cut?” said Michael.

Michael tests all of his products before he sends them out so you know you’re getting a high-quality piece you’ll love to cook with.

You can find Black Cap Blades on Facebook, Instagram, and their website here.

