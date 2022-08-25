Students at elementary school in Newington head back to class amidst construction

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Students in the Newington Public Schools district headed back to the classrooms on Thursday.

For children at the Anna Reynolds School, things may look a little different than when they left for summer break.

The elementary school has been in the middle of a major renovation.

Channel 3 received a chance to tour the building.

Officials said the renovation was a long time in the making and construction got underway over the summer. The school’s principal, Jason Smith, said the plan was approved thanks to a fierce and fabulous community.

There were no heights Smith wasn’t willing to reach to get the Anna Reynolds School improvement proposal passed. In order to get it on the Nov. 2020 ballot, Smith said he did a virtual tour from the roof to the floor during which he highlighted the needs for renovation.

However, he won’t take all the credit for getting it passed.

“Really getting this renovation project underway and happening shows that sense of community, how everyone really [was] rallying together from the staff, the families, the students,” Smith said. “So, it really is that sense of community that A.R. has and this project is a huge piece of that.”

The $35 million project addresses some of the issues that have plagued the 65,000 square foot building that was originally built in 1954. At the top of the list, fixing a constantly leaking ceiling and increasing circulation to improve concerns over allergies and a funky damp odor. The school will also make security adjustments, be more energy efficient, and become Americans with Disabilities accessible.

Superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett said that although construction continues into the school year, learning would not be disrupted.

“School’s ready to go. The classrooms are ready. We’ve got all the equipment the teachers need to be successful,” Brummett said.

Once dubbed a Blue Ribbon School, Smith said he’s excited to put COVID in the rearview mirror and give Anna Reynolds students new opportunities on which to look forward.

“Some of those best practices you weren’t able to do during COVID, so while we’ve been doing great and doing well academically, it’s great to put those things all completely back together,” Smith said.

Students at Newington's Anna Reynolds School head back to class amidst construction.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.