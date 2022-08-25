Suspect’s arrest closes part of Route 4 in Farmington
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a portion of Route 4 in Farmington.
State police said Farmington police had a suspect in custody for whom they held an active arrest warrant. They were on their way to assume custody of the suspect.
Farmington police said Route 4 was closed between Town Farm Road and Route 10 around 1 p.m.
Police said they expected delays for the next several hours.
No other details were released.
