Suspect’s arrest closes part of Route 4 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a portion of Route 4 in Farmington.

State police said Farmington police had a suspect in custody for whom they held an active arrest warrant. They were on their way to assume custody of the suspect.

Farmington police said Route 4 was closed between Town Farm Road and Route 10 around 1 p.m.

Police said they expected delays for the next several hours.

Route 4 is closed between Town Farm Rd and Route 10 for a police investigation. Please avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) August 25, 2022

No other details were released.

