Today marks 6 months since war against Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian Independence Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been 6 months since the war on Ukraine started, and today is also Ukrainian Independence Day.

Ukrainian community members joined together at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church this evening, showing their love for Ukraine as it goes through this difficult time.

“It’s both sadness and anger at the same time,” said George Glowa, New Britain.

Today marks 6 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the fight continues.

22 people were killed in an attack as Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day.

“It’s a terrible thing that they struggled for so many years to get their independence and to see this just go down the tubes,” said George.

George is one of many with family from Ukraine. Both his parents are from Ukraine, but this years independence day celebration is a little different.

“It’s a little different for me because my father was the president of the Ukrainian congress committee. He met Bill Clinton, he did a lot of work, he went through a lot of demonstrations in Washington DC. God rest his soul but I feel bad for him, he would roll over in his grave right now, it’s just really sad,” said George.

While it is a sad time, he says they’re not going to back down.

“I think everybody in the world now knows who Ukrainians are,” said Julie Nesteruk, New Britain.

Julie says it is unfortunate that it took a war for people to know who they are.

“It took us a long time for people to know where we are on the map, for people to understand our passion for life and independence, our spirit and our joy and celebration of our culture,” said Julie.

On top of the ongoing war, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church was vandalized at the end of July. Someone reportedly threw rocks at the church, breaking two windows.

It is thousands of dollars to replace, but an arrest has been made.

61 year old Wilfredo Rios was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace, both in the second degree.

They ask for prayers as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

In terms of damages to the church, donations are welcome.

