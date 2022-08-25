Great Day CT
Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you want to keep adding candles to your birthday cake, grab a pair of sneakers.

According to a study published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open journal, regular physical activity appears to lessen a person’s risk of early death.

The findings are based on more than 272,000 people between 59 and 82 years old who self-reported their exercise levels.

Researchers followed these participants for over a decade and looked at their health records for the cause of death.

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.

Medical officials advise American adults to do at least two and a half hours worth of moderate activity per week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

