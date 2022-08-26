20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Danbury was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night.

Zachary James Carlson, 20, failed to slow down for traffic and struck the vehicle of the driver in front of him, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 84 west in the area of exit 23 just before 8:30 p.m.

They said Carlson rear-ended the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle he hit was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened was asked to contact state police at 203-267-2200.

