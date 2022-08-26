Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The incident happened on July 22 around 4 p.m.

Hamden officers said they responded to the parking lot of the Gulf Express gas station at 144 Arch St. following reports of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old Hamden man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

They said the victim was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him. One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery. Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Det. Gabe Garcia, along with detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and New Haven Shooting Task Force, said they conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Hamden police said they arrested Tate on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the crime.

He was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 8 and held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous

