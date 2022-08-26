Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg

Samuel Tate was arrested for a shooting and robbery that happened at a gas station in Hamden on...
Samuel Tate was arrested for a shooting and robbery that happened at a gas station in Hamden on July 22.(Hamden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The incident happened on July 22 around 4 p.m.

Hamden officers said they responded to the parking lot of the Gulf Express gas station at 144 Arch St. following reports of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old Hamden man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

They said the victim was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him. One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery. Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Det. Gabe Garcia, along with detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and New Haven Shooting Task Force, said they conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Hamden police said they arrested Tate on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the crime.

He was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 8 and held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert for Friday - WFSB
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert for potential storms
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash
Derby apartment - WFSB
Evidence indicates that man who died in Derby apartment was Epstein mentor
Marico Ellis
Man who escaped Hartford court back in police custody