BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Elementary schoolers in Andover and Scotland get ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

ANDOVER/SCOTLAND, CT (WFSB) - One of the important jobs superintendents have is to make sure the schools in their districts are safe.

Eyewitness News headed to one of the smaller school communities in the state that has a new program that will go a long way in providing safety and medical assistance in its schools.

Elementary school students in Andover and Scotland will soon return to their classrooms for another year of learning.

The learning won’t be limited to textbooks and lessons on the board. 5th and 6th graders in each school will also learn high level first aid through a program known as “Stop the Bleed.”

It’s a program that up until this point has only been available to adults.

Valerie Bruneau, Superintendent for both Scotland and Andover elementary schools, believes the older students can handle the responsibility and be a valuable emergency resource.

Teachers in the district went through it over the summer.

“We talked with the trainers, that did the training over the summer and said we’d like the 5th and 6th graders to get trained and not just see the bags in the room and what to do with them,” said Bruneau.

This is a low-cost option that can provide real life saving skills, inside the classroom, at home, really anywhere these students might be.

“It made sense to have students involved because they are in the classroom and with our families and this can save a life,” said Ann Knowles, Principal of Scotland Elementary School. “They have families, families have crisis, this can be used in one of those crisis moments. It’s not about school violence, it’s about saving a life.”

Every classroom will have these kits and they will be in an easy access area. The bright colors will make it easy for the kids to find them.

Once they find them, knowing what’s available and how to use these supplies becomes crucial.

“We want everyone prepared for a crisis, any type of emergency. Students, their first thought is to help the people in the room,” said Taylor Parker, Principal of Andover Elementary School.

This program is designed for people to help each other in situations where medical and emergency first responders may be several minutes away. Timing can be critical in so many medical situations.

These bags are filled with various pieces of first aid equipment.

Different things from bandages, gloves, blankets and dressings and this year we are adding dressing that are more child friendly.

These first aid supplies have become more simple to use. Diagrams are often replacing word instructions that might be difficult to comprehend.

“We are looking to respond in the first five to 10 minutes and after that we count on other people arriving on scene and being able to take care of more serious incidents,” said

“I felt like it would be better if I could know how to use the stuff in it and what was in it,” said Addy Sponzo, 6th grader at Andover Elementary. “I think it would be helpful in case something did happen.”

In addition, students will be taught how to use automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs.

These portable devices can revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest. A voice recording instructs the operator once it’s turned on. There are several located throughout each campus.

“This is a life skill and that’s our job in school to provide life skills for students and this is one of those skills for our fifth and sixth graders that’s they will take with them,” said

And if successful, both schools plan on this becoming a yearly part of the school curriculum, and these students will take what they lean with them not only through their academic careers, but life in general.

