DEEP investigating body found at Burr Pond

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a body was found at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday.

Officials said multiple agencies responded for the report of a body found in the pond.

When crews arrived they found a body off the shoreline, DEEP said.

The female victim was pronounced dead on scene, said DEEP.

She has not been identified.

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney have been notified.

State Police Troop B, the Torrington Fire Department, the Winsted Fire Department, and Trinity Health of New England assisted DEEP.

