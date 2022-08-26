Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

DEEP investigating body found at Burr Pond

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.
Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.(DEEP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a body was found at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday.

Officials said multiple agencies responded for the report of a body found in the pond.

When crews arrived they found a body off the shoreline, DEEP said.

The female victim was pronounced dead on scene, said DEEP.

She has not been identified.

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney have been notified.

State Police Troop B, the Torrington Fire Department, the Winsted Fire Department, and Trinity Health of New England assisted DEEP.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE- Steven Hoffenberg talks with the media outside U.S. Bankruptcy Court, in New York, March...
Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg
Upon arrival the body of a white male was found deceased and in a state where a visual...
Derby Police work to identify body found in home
U.S. education secretary on student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. education secretary answers questions on student loan forgiveness plan
Back to school bash held in New Britain
Back to school bash held in New Britain