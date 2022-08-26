Great Day CT
Derby Police work to identify body found in home

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Derby Police Officers responded to 201 Mount Pleasant Street on a requested welfare check.

Upon arrival the body of a white male was found deceased and in a state where a visual identification could not be made, according to police.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed.

The initial autopsy revealed no trauma sustained by the decedent.

Official cause of death is pending further toxicology study.

Police say a dental record comparison is underway to make a positive identification and notifications to appropriate next of kin.

