Man who escaped Hartford court back in police custody

Marico Ellis evaded police for almost 10 hours until he was finally arrested in East Hartford.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After escaping a Hartford Superior Court room Thursday, a suspect is back in police custody.

It was not Marico Ellis’ first run in with the law. Ellis evaded police for almost 10 hours until he was finally arrested in East Hartford.

According to police, Ellis showed up for his scheduled 10 a.m. hearing on Thursday in Hartford. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary until Ellis started jumping over court seats and then disappeared.

Court records showed that Ellis was there for several felony and misdemeanor charges, including assault, criminal possession of a pistol and other drug-related charges.

Just as officials prepared to raise his bond, he fled the courtroom and took off toward Park Street.

It wasn’t until 9 p.m. Thursday that police announced the arrested Ellis after several hours of searching for the wanted suspect.

Law enforcement experts said that because he escaped once, it most likely will impact how much his new bail will be.

“[It’s] usually determined by the seriousness of the crime or whatever crime may be,” said retired Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance. “Certainly, the judge feels the individual should be incarcerated and put high bail on him because he fled the scene.”

Police have yet to release details on what exactly Ellis did in the almost 10 hours he was missing.

As of Friday morning, it was unknown when he will next appear in court.

