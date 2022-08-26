Great Day CT
New Haven police sergeant terminated for violating department policies

The New Haven Police Department.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department said a sergeant was fired for violating department policies.

Sgt. Shayna Kendall was terminated at the recommendation of Chief Karl Jacobson following the completion of an internal affairs investigation.

“If an officer acts in such a way as to undermine the public’s trust in our department, they will lose the privilege to serve New Haven”, Jacobson said.

The investigation was reviewed by the Civilian Review Board, which agreed with Jacobson’s recommendation and it ultimately went in front of the Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday night.

The board voted to terminate Kendall.

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community,” Jacobson said.

In a news release, New Haven police said “The New Haven Police Department is committed to transparency and building the trust of the community. This means holding our officers to a higher standard and demanding that they uphold our most important values of treating the community with respect and dignity and are always truthful.”

There’s no word on what policies Kendall was accused of violating.

