Something’s Cooking: Sneak peek at Quinnipiac University’s fall cuisine

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac Students return to class on Monday, but Eyewitness News got a sneak peek at food for the fall semester.

“They are so lucky and be able to eat and see New Haven and the water,” said Emily Gardiner.

Gardiner works for Chartwells as the Marketing Manager for Quinnipiac’s York Campus Student Center, a place known for beautiful views and delicious food.

“I eat three meals a day here and snacks and the food is really great here,” said Gardiner.

Executive Chef Chris Molyneaux crafts thousands of meals for Quinnipiac students every day.

The menu isn’t easy to put together because students ask for locally sourced food that is healthy and tasty. Molyneaux says the key is constantly asking for feedback.

We encourage students to come forward we want to know because if we can put something on the menu the kids enjoy it just makes our job easier,” said Molyneaux.

The vegan personal pizza is a big hit, topped with a soy protein vegan cheese and barbecue sauce.

The watermelon avocado bowl is another heathy option that is a feast for your eyes and mouth, and a new item this year is a fresh spin on tacos served with pico brussels sprouts.

Molyneaux’s chocolate pretzel bark is always a crowd pleaser. They are still hiring students to work in the dining hall so some kids will be able to eat drink and get a paycheck here.

“It is hectic but it’s all fun we are all ready to open up the dining stations we have some changes that we are so excited for,” said Gardiner.

