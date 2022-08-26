Storm damage reported in parts of the state

(WFSB) – Roads are closed around the state Friday evening because of storm damage.

Baxter Street near Goose Lane in Tolland is closed after a tree and wires fell in the road, according to Tolland Alert.

Route 159 in Windsor Locks was closed at River Road because of a tree in the road. The area has since reopened.

Part of Route 4 in Burlington at Smith Lane is back open after wires fell in the road.

According to Eversource, there are 3,497 outages around the state.

