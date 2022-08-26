Great Day CT
Storm damage reported in parts of the state

Tree damage is reported in Windsor Friday afternoon.
By Evan Sobol, Dylan Fearon and Ayah Galal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Roads are closed around the state Friday evening because of storm damage.

Baxter Street near Goose Lane in Tolland is closed after a tree and wires fell in the road, according to Tolland Alert.

Route 159 in Windsor Locks was closed at River Road because of a tree in the road. The area has since reopened.

Part of Route 4 in Burlington at Smith Lane is back open after wires fell in the road.

According to Eversource, there are 3,497 outages around the state.

If you have any pictures of storms or damage, you can submit them here.

