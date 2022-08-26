UConn welcomes freshmen during move-in day

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Friday was an emotional moment for thousands of new University of Connecticut students and their parents.

Aug. 26 marked move-in day for freshmen on the Storrs campus.

Conversations outside UConn residence halls were quick and to the point, but many parents couldn’t find the words. Some even held back tears.

“I am [proud of my daughter],” said Kevin Kremer, a UConn dad.

Kevin Kremer said he prefers to focus on the actual moving process, so he won’t have to dwell on the fact that for the next few months his daughter Anna will be living on campus, about a 12-hour drive from their home in Kentucky.

“The physical stuff doesn’t bother me,” he said. “The emotional stuff I have trouble with.”

Anna Kremer said she has a wide range of emotions, but she can’t wait to start her first year.

“[I’m] happy and sad and nervous,” Anna Kremer said. “I really love the diversity and the programs they offer, and like right over there reminds me of a Kentucky: Horse farm. So, it reminded me of home a little bit.”

“I’m very excited for her and the opportunity here, but we are also sad because she’s going so far away,” said Kristy Kremer, Anna Kremer’s mother. “She says she’s going to miss the dog most of all, so we are going to get the dog in FaceTime, so she’ll feel like she’s at home.”

Of course, there is now another important pooch in Anna Kremer’s life. Jonathan the Husky came down with his friends Laura Centanni and Katrina Schlesselman to welcome all the freshmen to UConn.

“Hopefully, they’re just excited to see him and excited to be on campus, so we are just here to inspire the husky spirt,” Centanni said.

“I think it’s a good reminder of all the community what we have here, and all the memories that they can make,” Schlesselman said.

UConn and other schools have been able to lift most COVID-related restrictions.

For the Kremers, that was a big sigh of relief as they say goodbye to their little girl.

“We are super glad that we are beyond that and hopefully she can have a relatively normal year this year,” Kristy Kremer said.

