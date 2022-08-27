School resource officers forming bonds in Enfield

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As students and parents gear up for the start of the school year, so are the people who keep your children safe.

To some students they might look intimidating, but under the uniform School Resource Officers Thomas Chagnon and Norma Nabarro are also parents.

“I love the fact that I could go there and not only be a police officer but a parent,” said Chagnon.

Keeping kids safe in school is goal number one, but that is not the only job for the four Enfield School Resource Officers.

“I would say my job is more a pseudo guidance counselor. Kids need check-ins. Kids need to feel safe and comfortable,” said Chagnon.

“They serve way more than that safety and security purpose. These are individuals that get to know the students, that build relationships that build repour,” said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department.

When they are not at the school, these Enfield officers are responding to incidents all over town.

When an incident involves a student, Chagnon says it is helpful for them to see a familiar face.

Recently, Chagnon responded to the home of a 13-year-old.

“The teenager was in their room with the door locked. I knocked on the door and he was having a bad day, stressed out, but as soon as he saw me he smiled and he was completely at ease and comfortable. I already knew him,” said Chagnon.

Chagnon tells Channel 3 some kids look at him as more of a friend, with some even forgetting he is an officer.

“I’ll bring a rookie with me, a trainee, and they’ll be like ‘why is there a police officer here today?’ and I’m like, ‘police are here every day. I’m the police,” said Chagnon.

That is the goal of the School Resource Officers in Enfield.

Their goal is to not only to keep students and staff safe, but to also give them a shoulder to lean on and a friendly face when they are in crisis.

“They are the future for us and I want to be a part of that, helping them any way I can,” said Nabarro.

“There was a retirement of a School Resource Officer several years ago. There were more people affiliated with the school than police officers at this individuals retirement party, and that speaks volumes about the success of this program in the community,” said Chief Fox.

