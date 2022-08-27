Six-month-old and mother abducted out of Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Galylea Perez, age 22, and six-month-old daughter Eliana Lopez.

Galylea and Eliana were abducted by Joshua Lopez, age 23, from High Street in Ansonia, according to police.

Joshua is driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89.

Joshua is driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89. (Ansonia Police Department)

Police say there is currently a no contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea.

Galylea and Eliana were abducted by Joshua Lopez, age 23, from High Street in Ansonia at about 5:15 P.M. today, August 27, 2022. (Ansonia Police Department)

Police also say it is believed Joshua may be headed to New York.

Police say to not approach or attempt to contact the suspect if seen.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.