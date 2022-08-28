BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Volunteers put on a major back to school kickoff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around Hartford, Jendayi Scott-Miller is known as the angel of Edgewood.

Her whole life she has been looking out for others, giving out free food and other necessities to families in the area.

“Clothing, school supplies, whatever anybody needed. Diapers, formula, they could come to our house and get it,” said Jendayi.

Her house is on Edgewood Street, so she started a non-profit called Angel of Edgewood.

From Jendayi’s house, to this massive back to school kickoff, volunteers are helping families get what they need.

Staples is also supplying the back to school items.

“It’s important that people realize that they shouldn’t have to choose between food insecurity versus buying a new backpack or new school supplies,” said Adnan Hoque, General Manager of West Hartford Staples.

“We just want to make sure all the kids are equipped and have everything they need going back to school,” said Jendayi.

