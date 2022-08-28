Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Elizabeth and North Main Street shut down due to investigation: Waterbury Police

Road closed down for investigation
Road closed down for investigation(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are asking residents to avoid Elizabeth and North Main Street because of a police investigation.

The area is shut down because police are investigating an incident in the area.

Police say there is no threat or danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast