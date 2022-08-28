Elizabeth and North Main Street shut down due to investigation: Waterbury Police
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are asking residents to avoid Elizabeth and North Main Street because of a police investigation.
The area is shut down because police are investigating an incident in the area.
Police say there is no threat or danger to the community.
