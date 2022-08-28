New Haven holds first annual Black Wall Street festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The community gathered in New Haven today for the first annual Black Wall Street Festival held at Temple Plaza.

The festival is the first of it’s kind in New Haven, with a goal of showcasing black owned businesses.

The festival is part of the cities broader effort to advance inclusive economic growth and to provide equitable arts programming and opportunities for everyone.

The organizers say this is just one of many future events, and share why events like this are important.

“It’s extremely important because, first of all, the concept of Black Wall Street is, if you look at the history of black wall streets, are prosperous black businesses that were unfortunately destroyed. Restoring that concept here in the city is important because it helps promote black wealth and closing the racial wealth gap, so that’s what we are trying to do here,” said Adriane Jefferson, Director of Cultural Affairs for the city of New Haven.

“The community has so much to offer because there are so many businesses that they don’t know about and I’m so glad we did this they are networking with each other and putting stuff together themselves and I’m just happy we were able to bring the community together of all kinds,” said Bria Harvin, Program Manager of The Breed.

