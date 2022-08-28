New Milford community rallying together against the opioid epidemic

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford is hosting an overdose awareness and recovery festival all day on Sunday.

It is put on by the Brian Cody’s Brothers and Sisters Foundation.

Events start at 7:30am with a 5k.

Then, until 8pm, the town green will be a resource fair where people can directly connect with services to further or start recovery.

“We are determined to make sure that people know that we’re not just a resource that can help, number one, we can. But we are also people who are doing this to carry on our loved ones’ legacy, like my son Brian Cody,” said Coach Tony Morrissey, Co-Founder, Brian Cody’s Brothers and Sisters Foundation.

Narcan training will be provided at the festival.

Narcan kits will also be handed out.

To learn more about the foundation, CLICK HERE.

You can also connect with the foundation on social media on their FACEBOOK PAGE and FACEBOOK GROUP.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.