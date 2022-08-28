Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Milford community rallying together against the opioid epidemic

New Milford community rallying together against the opioid epidemic
New Milford community rallying together against the opioid epidemic(Brian Cody's Brothers & Sisters Foundation)
By Dennis Valera
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford is hosting an overdose awareness and recovery festival all day on Sunday.

It is put on by the Brian Cody’s Brothers and Sisters Foundation.

Events start at 7:30am with a 5k.

Then, until 8pm, the town green will be a resource fair where people can directly connect with services to further or start recovery.

“We are determined to make sure that people know that we’re not just a resource that can help, number one, we can. But we are also people who are doing this to carry on our loved ones’ legacy, like my son Brian Cody,” said Coach Tony Morrissey, Co-Founder, Brian Cody’s Brothers and Sisters Foundation.

Narcan training will be provided at the festival.

Narcan kits will also be handed out.

To learn more about the foundation, CLICK HERE.

You can also connect with the foundation on social media on their FACEBOOK PAGE and FACEBOOK GROUP.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
FORECAST: Heat and humidity spike after a lovely end to the weekend
Technical Discussion: Heat and humidity spike after a lovely end to the weekend
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast