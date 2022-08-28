Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Officers respond to suspicious incident in East Granby

Hartford and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road, in East Granby.
Hartford and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road, in East Granby.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM.

State Police say, at this time, this investigation is categorized as a suspicious incident.

The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The scene is currently active. Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a...
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
Police say 50-year-old David Hernandez was involved in an altercation with unidentified...
Waterbury man arrested after firing off multiple shots, altercation on Elizabeth Street
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Heat and high humidity return to start the week...