Officers respond to suspicious incident in East Granby
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM.
State Police say, at this time, this investigation is categorized as a suspicious incident.
The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched.
There is no ongoing threat to the public.
The scene is currently active. Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.
