Officers respond to suspicious incident in East Granby

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM.

State Police say, at this time, this investigation is categorized as a suspicious incident.

The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The scene is currently active. Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.

