Bristol kindergartener rides in fire truck on first day of school

By Lezla Gooden
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first day back to school for many kids and while it can be exciting and overwhelming all at once, a group of first responders are making sure this day is memorable.

Greene-Hills Elementary welcomed its students back to their classrooms on Monday.

One young scholar was able to catch a ride to his first day of school in style with the Bristol Fire Department.

Max Shepherd, a kindergartener, is now part of Bristol’s 10-year tradition. It’s where a student is chosen by raffle to get picked up and dropped off at school in a firetruck.

“This is just one aspect to get kids familiar with us in a positive note as opposed to a traumatic event or a fire,” said Richard Hart, Chief of the Bristol Fire Department.

“He was so excited I think the first day is an overwhelming day for anybody especially a kindergartener getting a ride on a fire truck then having all these people around you is pretty overwhelming but he took it very well,” said Scott Gaudet, Principal of Greene-Hills School

As parents dropped their little gators off, the staff said having local heroes like these firefighters just make this day all the better.

You know our fire department, police officers and we have a school resource officer as well shows them in another light we are partners and we are all working together as one community,” said Gaudet.

