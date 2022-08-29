Great Day CT
Childcare center in Winsted shut down by state

By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – A childcare center in Winsted was shut down by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (OEC).

State officials said the Winsted Area Child Care Center on Lake Street closed after an inspection on August 25.

The program did not have enough staff with approved background checks to care for the number of children who attended, the OEC said.

The program was for school-age children and had a licensed capacity of 74, said the OEC.

“The program could have chosen to reduce capacity with the 3 staff that had completed background checks, but instead chose to close down with the intent to reopen Wednesday of this week with sufficient approved staffing,” the office said.

State officials confirmed on August 26 the program had closed.

