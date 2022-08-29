Hartford robotics team kicks off school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - High school students in Hartford are going back to school and say they are excited to join the robotics team this year.

Channel 3 caught up with a couple of students and their new mentor, to hear what they are hoping to accomplish this year.

Quainye Robinson just started his senior year at Hartford Public High School. He says he is looking forward to joining the robotics team this year.

“I’m trying to work on more being a leader. So, see if that can help me in some ways because its team building and team bonding,” says Robinson.

In addition, students are getting a new teacher mentor for their team.

Joseph Farrah is the lead engineering teacher at Hartford Public High School. Farrah says he is excited about his new role.

“It is all about taking care of each other, learning a lot about STEM and robotics, and just having a good time. And I think that combination for a lot of kids is a beautiful outlet,” says Farrah.

Hartford Public High School also has its first ever all-female class compromised of 22 students.

“We’re looking to maybe start a sister in STEM program for these young ladies who want to pursue engineering and are looking at internship opportunities within Hartford that will address what it’s like to be a woman in STEM,” says Flora Padro, the principal of Hartford Public High School.

Padro says they are really working to continue the STEM program.

“We’ve made connections with some of our math folks in Puerto Rico, so we’re hoping to get some of our students engaged and cross communications and collaborations with engineers in Puerto Rico,” says Padro.

The robotics team, referred to as Birds of Prey 181, says they are ready to tackle the new school year.

